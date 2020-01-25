Brooks helps South Range avenge loss to Lakeview

Raiders senior Chris Brooks finished with a team high 24 points in the win over Lakeview

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range boys basketball team avenged an earlier loss this season to Lakeview, with a 65-46 victory over the Bulldogs Friday night.

South Range senior Chris Brooks finished with a team high 24 points. Dante Digaetano added 12, and Kris Sandy chipped in 11 for the Raiders.

Lakeview was led by Brendon Kilpatrick with 13 points. Nate Fox and Ryan Carnahan both added 12 points each for the Bulldogs.

South Range improves to (9-5) on the season, and will take on Poland next Tuesday.