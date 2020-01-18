Brooks has 26 points as Grizzlies defeat Cavaliers 113-109

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Dillon Brooks scored 26 points, Ja Morant added 16 points and eight assists and the Memphis Grizzlies survived a late Cleveland rally to defeat the Cavaliers 113-109 for their seventh straight win. Brandon Clarke had 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 28 points and six assists, while Kevin Love added 19 points as the Cavaliers lost their third straight and eighth in their last 10. Cleveland had a chance to chip into Memphis’ lead in the final seconds, but Love missed a pair of 3-pointers and the Cavaliers never got within one possession.

