Brooks adds 17; South Range pulls ahead in the 4th

South Range has won 3 road games in a row now

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At the end of the 3rd quarter, South Range and Ursuline were tied at 44. The Raiders outscored the Irish – 23-12 – to secure a key road win over Ursuline, 67-56. Chris Brooks led all scorers with 17 points. Nate Brown and Dante Digaetano had 16 and 11 points respectively. Senior guard Kris Scandy also scored in double-digits with 10.

South Range will look to keep their winning streak alive as they’ve won their last 3 to reach their 5-2 record. The Raiders will visit Struthers on Tuesday.

Ursuline has now dropped their 3rd game in a row. Daysean Harris scored 14 points. Vince Armeni added 13 and Brady Shannon tallied 10 points. The Irish shot just 14.3% from three-point land (4-28). Ursuline (5-5) travels to Lake Catholic on Tuesday.