BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2019 Blue Tier XC Championships held at Brookfield High School on Tuesday. Isabella Foust of Brookfield took individual honors for the Girls event and Max Cesta of Champion won those honors for the Boys.
Boys Results:
1 Cesta, Max Champion 19:31.30 1
2 Atkinson, Kyle Champion 19:43.25 2
3 Owens, Elijah LaBrae 19:44.16 3
4 Cesta, Alex Champion 20:41.48 4
5 Wonner, Collin Crestview 20:41.84
6 Webb, John P Brookfield 21:05.49 5
7 Baclawski, Brennan Champion 21:15.85 6
8 Faler, Cole LaBrae 21:34.53 7
9 Abruzzi, Joe Champion 21:58.70 8
10 Nolan, Micah Champion 21:59.29 9
11 Price, Colin LaBrae 22:00.46 10
12 Harris, Bryson LaBrae 22:05.57 11
13 Plott, Chris Champion 22:06.86 12
14 Smith, Keith LaBrae 22:37.00 13
15 Beveridge, Jon Crestview 22:44.00
16 Sees, Auston Brookfield 23:00.32 14
17 Sergeant, Ronald LaBrae 23:33.62 15
18 Frederick, Jacob LaBrae 24:13.43 16
19 Breighner, Matthew Brookfield 24:30.67 17
20 Butcher-Riley, Logan LaBrae 26:21.41
21 McAnany, Billy Brookfield 26:33.77 18
22 Rothwell, Dalton Crestview 27:55.91
23 Atkinson, Ricky Brookfield 28:23.87 19
24 Sampson, Baylor LaBrae 29:15.11
25 Scragg, Shayne Crestview 29:36.37
Girls Results:
1 Foust, Isabella Brookfield 22:59.55 1
2 Davis, Lyndsey Champion 23:03.05 2
3 Rose, Chloe LaBrae 23:44.15
4 Muresan, Serenity Champion 24:09.37 3
5 Elser, Camryn Champion 24:41.20 4
6 Bebech, Emilee Brookfield 24:47.22 5
7 Bugos, Julia Champion 26:20.95 6
8 Brady, Sera Champion 26:30.87 7
9 Nolan, Madigan Champion 27:41.38 8
10 Bianco, Julie LaBrae 28:54.33
11 Williams, Jayla Brookfield 29:29.95 9
12 Huffman, Kate Champion 30:00.52 10
13 Breighner, Allison Brookfield 30:08.04 11
14 Cline, Madison Crestview 30:14.70
15 Saner, BriAnna LaBrae 30:59.69
16 Carroll, Cara Champion 31:35.52
17 Rance, Alyssa Crestview 31:41.94
18 Rowe, Allison LaBrae 33:38.92
19 McAnany, Sami Brookfield 37:18.38 12
Brookfield’s Faust, Champion’s Cesta take top honors at ACC Blue Tier XC Championships
The 2019 Blue Tier XC Championships held at Brookfield High School on Tuesday
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2019 Blue Tier XC Championships held at Brookfield High School on Tuesday. Isabella Foust of Brookfield took individual honors for the Girls event and Max Cesta of Champion won those honors for the Boys.