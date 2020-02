Emery was a standout on both sides of the ball for the Warriors as a wide receiver and defensive back.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield senior Gage Emery signed his national letter of intent to continue his football career at Lake Erie College Wednesday at Brookfield High School.

Emery was a standout on both sides of the ball for the Warriors as an All Conference wide receiver and defensive back.

He will join an impressive group of athletes that signed with the Storm Wednesday, many from Northeast Ohio.

