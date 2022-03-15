BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Warriors improved by five wins (12 in 2020 to 17 in 2021) a season ago while they finished just one win shy of reaching the Regionals.
Last spring, Brookfield graduated six seniors that included Autumn Sirochman, Grace Schultz and Izzy Shingledecker.
“We’re looking for girls to step up and fill those roles,” Coach David DeJoy said.
This year’s group will be anchored by many juniors. One being Miranda Nicholson, who last season won nine games and struck out 114 batters in 81 1/3 innings. She closed out her sophomore campaign with an ERA of 2.84.
“We’re seeking a balanced offensive approach,” DeJoy said. “A sound defense in the field. Our goal is to grow and improve each game. Hopefully, that’ll put ourselves in a position to be playing our best softball at tournament [time].”
The Warriors will host Girard on March 26 for their season opener.
Brookfield Warriors’ Softball Preview
2021 Record: 17-9 (8-4), 2nd place in MVAC Grey Tier
2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Mathews (11-1) in the District championship
Coach: David DeJoy
2021 Team Statistics
Batting Average: .395
Earned Run Average: 2.76
Key Returnees
Senior – Anna Reichart. Juniors – Abigail DeJoy, Katie Gibson, McKay Graybill, Sophia Hook, Katie Logan, Sami McAnany, Miranda Nicholson, Jenae Pugh, Maddie Thomas. Sophomores – Cadence Huffman, Arianna Jones
2022 Schedule
Mar. 26 – Girard
Mar. 28 – Hickory
Mar. 31 – at Champion
Apr. 2 – Mineral Ridge
Apr. 4 – at Liberty
Apr. 5 – Liberty
Apr. 7 – at Campbell Memorial
Apr. 8 – Campbell Memorial
Apr. 11 – Crestview
Apr. 12 – at Crestview
Apr. 14 – at Mathews
Apr. 18 – at Newton Falls
Apr. 19 – Newton Falls
Apr. 22 – Champion
Apr. 23 – at Jefferson
Apr. 23 – at Howland
Apr. 25 – LaBrae
Apr. 26 – at LaBrae
Apr. 30 – at Hubbard
May 2 – at Garfield
May 3 – Garfield
May 5 – Southington Chalker