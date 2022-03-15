BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Warriors improved by five wins (12 in 2020 to 17 in 2021) a season ago while they finished just one win shy of reaching the Regionals.

Last spring, Brookfield graduated six seniors that included Autumn Sirochman, Grace Schultz and Izzy Shingledecker.

“We’re looking for girls to step up and fill those roles,” Coach David DeJoy said.

This year’s group will be anchored by many juniors. One being Miranda Nicholson, who last season won nine games and struck out 114 batters in 81 1/3 innings. She closed out her sophomore campaign with an ERA of 2.84.

“We’re seeking a balanced offensive approach,” DeJoy said. “A sound defense in the field. Our goal is to grow and improve each game. Hopefully, that’ll put ourselves in a position to be playing our best softball at tournament [time].”

The Warriors will host Girard on March 26 for their season opener.

Brookfield Warriors’ Softball Preview

2021 Record: 17-9 (8-4), 2nd place in MVAC Grey Tier

2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated by Mathews (11-1) in the District championship

Coach: David DeJoy

2021 Team Statistics

Batting Average: .395

Earned Run Average: 2.76

Key Returnees

Senior – Anna Reichart. Juniors – Abigail DeJoy, Katie Gibson, McKay Graybill, Sophia Hook, Katie Logan, Sami McAnany, Miranda Nicholson, Jenae Pugh, Maddie Thomas. Sophomores – Cadence Huffman, Arianna Jones

2022 Schedule

Mar. 26 – Girard

Mar. 28 – Hickory

Mar. 31 – at Champion

Apr. 2 – Mineral Ridge

Apr. 4 – at Liberty

Apr. 5 – Liberty

Apr. 7 – at Campbell Memorial

Apr. 8 – Campbell Memorial

Apr. 11 – Crestview

Apr. 12 – at Crestview

Apr. 14 – at Mathews

Apr. 18 – at Newton Falls

Apr. 19 – Newton Falls

Apr. 22 – Champion

Apr. 23 – at Jefferson

Apr. 23 – at Howland

Apr. 25 – LaBrae

Apr. 26 – at LaBrae

Apr. 30 – at Hubbard

May 2 – at Garfield

May 3 – Garfield

May 5 – Southington Chalker