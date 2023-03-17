BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield was turned away by Mathews in the Kinsman District Final, 8-2, last May.

This year, the Warriors will have ten seniors on their roster as many bring much experience back to the diamond in 2023.

“We’ll rely on their leadership, experience and abilities this [spring],” said coach David DeJoy.

The expectations will remain high for a group that advanced to the district title game ten months ago. “We know we’ll face a whole new set of challenges with our move to Division 3,” DeJoy said. “It’s our goal to take on each challenge head-on and give it our best shot.”

Miranda Nicholson is back in the circle as a senior. Last year, she finished with a 12-5 record and struck out 110 batters. Abby DeJoy and Sophia Hook led the team in base hits as juniors.

The Warriors will get into their MVAC schedule with a matchup against Liberty on March 29.

Brookfield Warriors’ Softball Preview

2022 Record: 13-6

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Championship game to Mathews, 8-2

Coach: David DeJoy

Key Returnees

Abby DeJoy, Senior

Katie Gibson, Senior

Sophia Hook, Senior

Katie Logan, Senior

Samantha McAnany, Senior

Miranda Nicholson, Senior

Janae Pugh, Senior

Cadence Huffman, Junior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 21 – Southington

Mar. 25 – Maplewood

Mar. 27 – at Salem

Mar. 28 – at Pymatuning Valley

Mar. 29 – Liberty

Mar. 30 – at Liberty

Apr. 1 – at Western Reserve

Apr. 3 – Campbell Memorial

Apr. 4 – at Campbell Memorial

Apr. 5 – at McDonald

Apr. 6 – Crestwood

Apr. 8 – at Boardman/Poland

Apr. 10 – at Crestview

Apr. 11 – Crestview

Apr. 13 – Champion

Apr. 14 – at Champion

Apr. 15 – Columbiana

Apr. 17 – Newton Falls

Apr. 18 – at Newton Falls

Apr. 20 – Bristol

Apr. 22 – at Springfield

Apr. 24 – at LaBrae

Apr. 25 – LaBrae

Apr. 26 – at Maplewood

May 1 – Garfield

May 2 – at Garfield