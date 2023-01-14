MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Sophia Hook drained eight 3-point baskets in Brookfield’s 57-42 win over Mineral Ridge. Hook sank seven shots from long-distance in the opening half to finish her afternoon with 30 points.

Cailey Wellman tallied a double-double (10 points, 15 rebounds) for the Lady Warriors.

Brookfield will be matched against Liberty on Thursday.

The Lady Rams were led by Olivia Booth (15) and Ava Hulett (10), who combined for 25 points.

Ridge returns to action on Monday versus LaBrae.