BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Warriors offense may look a little different this season without reigning Trumbull County Player of the Year Donovan Pawlowski under center, but head coach Randy Clark says the returning speed in the backfield will make all the difference in 2023.

“The speed in the backfield and saying like, it’s kind of hard to stop us, I mean, me and Christian,” Brookfield senior Aiden Jones said.

“We’re going to expect a bunch of speed this year, you know,” Brookfield junior Christian Davis said. “I feel like we’re the fastest in the area. So I mean, it’s going to be fun this year.

The Warriors are ready to dart into the new season despite losing six All-League players last season including the duo of Pawlowski to Isaiah Jones that led them to a 10-2 season.

“This time for the coaches, you know, to make some adjustments and get these kids where they need to be and what to do,” Clark said. “The biggest thing of all and the losses is, is replacing the quarterback. I don’t care what the quarterback is, and Aiden’s doing a really fine job.”

As they transition back to a run-first offense, they thankfully return a 1,000-plus-yard rusher in Davis, to pair with Jones, who will be playing his first year at quarterback after doing it all for Brookfield in the past.

“I’m going from running back to receiver to quarterback, so I feel like I know every position, so I know where they’re going to be, where they’re at, how they’re going to run their routes,” Jones said. “I feel like I have like a connection with the other positions and like I know everything, basically.”

As practices get padded up, and the season inches closer and closer, the 2023 Warriors, led by senior Kaiden Kirilia, all bought into the new scheme.

“I like a little better, personally, I’m not that finesse type of guy,” Kirila, a senior tight end and linebacker said. “We’re not going to be looking for deep balls. We’ll be running our right downhill, a physical style I like to play.”

Brookfield opens up the season on the road against Norwayne on August 18 before returning back home to host Springfield in week two.