STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield rolled past Ursuline 57-41 in the Division III Girls Basketball District Semifinals at Struthers Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Audrey Reardon led the way for the Warriors with 19 points. Sophia Hook added 14 points in the victory for the Warriors.

Ursuline was led by Lily Scott who scored a game-high 23 points in the setback.

The Warriors advance to face top-seeded Liberty in the Division III District Championship game on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Struthers Fieldhouse.

The game will be televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week and also streamed live on the WKBN app.