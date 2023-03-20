WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – During the annual Trumbull County Coaches Association basketball banquet, Brookfield senior standout Sophia Hook was named the girl’s Basketball Player of the Year for Trumbull County.

“It was just an honor to be here, I feel like I was shocked once I heard my name called, knowing that all these athletes are here, they had amazing achievements so this is definitely how I wanted to go out,” Hook said. “I just wanted to make sure all my hard work paid off, and I put in a lot of hours of basketball, and this was definitely a great way to end it.”

Hook earned the honors after averaging 20.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.1 steals per game while leading the Warriors to a 17-6 record.

The senior standout scored 1,535 career points while earning All-County and Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference honors each of her four years as a Warrior.

“She’s a program girl and she’s done everything we ever asked from guard the other girl’s best player to the biggest player to the fastest,” Brookfield head coach Ken Forsythe said. “And she never gave us one attitude about it, which was awesome.”

Between her junior and senior season’s, Hook earned 13 All-State honors while adding Trumbull County Player of the Year to the trophy case.