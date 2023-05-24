BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield girls basketball standout Sophia Hook has committed to continue her career in the college ranks at Slippery Rock University.

During her senior season with the Warriors, Hook averaged 20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals per game.

Hook was named Trumbull County’s Player of the Year and concludes her high school career with over 1,500 career points, which ranks third all-time at Brookfield.

She was likewise a member of the WKBN Starting 5 Class of 2023.

In addition, she also was a previous WYTV Student Athlete of the Week.