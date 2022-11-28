WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Warriors standout senior quarterback Donovan Pawlowski was named the Trumbull County Football Player of the Year on Monday night at Leo’s Banquet Hall.

He is the 48th player to win the award.

Watch the video above to see the reaction after his name was announced and hear from Pawlowski.

He had an impressive senior season, throwing for 2,173 yards and running for 661 more with 40 total touchdowns in 12 games.

Pawlowski helped Brookfield to a 10-2 record and a first-round playoff win this past season.