COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield softball had won their first seven games of the 2023 season before dropping their Saturday afternoon matchup to Poland (15-9).

The Warriors are back on track after their 11-0 victory at Crestview this evening.

Miranda Nicholson struck out 6 en route to a one-hit shutout of the Rebels.

Abby Dejoy finished with three hits that included a homer and a double as she closed out her afternoon by driving in five runs. Sophia Hook went 3 for 3 (double).

Brookfield (8-1) returns home tomorrow to face the Rebels.