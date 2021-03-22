Brookfield softball hopes to compete for a district crown

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach David DeJoy wants to take his Brookfield softball bunch to a level that it has never been – regionals.

“We’re striving to be the first team be able to accomplish this. We want to compete every time we take the field. We want to represent our school, our families and our community the best we can,” DeJoy said.

The Warriors were edged in the Division IV Warren District Semifinal by Mathews (3-2) after topping Windham, 12-2, for the sectional title.

“Our hope is that all of our girls can take the necessary steps to give us significant contributions in 2021,” DeJoy said. “We don’t have many girls returning that have high school experience, but we’re working hard every day to improve.”

Coach DeJoy returns his starting first baseman Autumn Sirochman. In 2019, she batted .463 with 25 hits in 54 at bats. She’ll be joined by her classmate Izzy Baum (C/IF).

DeJoy has high expectations for a pair of seniors in Grace Schultz (P) and Cara Nehlen (OF), as well as, underclassmen such as sophomores Miranda Nicholson (P), Sophia Hook (IF), Abby DeJoy (IF), Jenae Pugh (OF), Katie Logan (OF) and Katie Gibson (IF).

Also, watch for these players to contribute as well – Ali Breighner (UTL), Macy Devine (DH), Brooke Kirila (UTL), McKyah Graybill (OF), Ciara Sinkus (P), Maddie Thomas (UTL), Arianna Jones (UTL) and Cadence Huffman (1B).

The season gets underway with a matchup against Columbiana on Saturday, March 27.

Brookfield Warriors softball preview

Head Coach: David DeJoy

2019 Record: 12-9

2021 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Columbiana

Mar. 29 – at Springfield

Mar. 30 – Pymatuning Valley

Mar. 31 – Liberty

Apr. 1 – at Liberty

Apr. 3 – at Southington

Apr. 5 – Campbell Memorial

Apr. 6 – at Campbell Memorial

Apr. 9 – Jackson-Milton

Apr. 12 – at Crestview

Apr. 13 – Crestview

Apr. 15 – at Columbiana

Apr. 16 – Maplewood

Apr. 19 – Newton Falls

Apr. 20 – Newton Falls

Apr. 22 – at LaBrae

Apr. 23 – LaBrae

Apr. 28 – Western Reserve

May 3 – at Champion

May 4 – Champion

May 6 – Mineral Ridge