Brookfield softball bests LaBrae

Izzy Shingledecker and Sophia Hook each had three hits for the Warriors

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Miranda Nicholson struck out nine in seven innings as Brookfield topped LaBrae 12-3 on Friday.

Nicholson allowed just three hits and didn’t walk a batter.

The Warriors’ offense belted 16 hits (15 singles). Izzy Shingledecker finished with three hits, which included her triple and three runs batted in. Sophia Hook also had three hits and scored three times. Jenae Pugh, Autumn Sirochman and Abby DeJoy all had two hits apiece.

For LaBrae, Aryana Hartman had a pair of hits. Desi Allen’s lone hit was a three-run homer.

On Saturday, the Vikings will meet Canfield.

