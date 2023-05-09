BROOKFIELD CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Coming into her senior season, Brookfield slugger Abby DeJoy didn’t really know what to expect, but now her team sits at 17-4 and she’s tied the school’s single-season home run high mark.

“I think it just shows that when you work hard in the off-season, it pays off because I did spend a lot of time this offseason just trying to prepare for the season since it’s my last one,” DeJoy said.

DeJoy is well on her way to making the most of her final season, cranking 14 home runs through 21 games, or a home run just about every 6 at-bats.

“It honestly feels really good, but I think what’s important is just trying to make sure I keep my routine and continue to do the same thing and not overthink it,” DeJoy said.

That home run output has placed DeJoy atop the single season list just, tying the most recent record of 14, since Brookfield doesn’t officially have a school record book.

After four years as a Warrior, for DeJoy, being in the lone-name to hold the record would mean that much more.

“Brookfield’s a such a small school, everybody knows each other, so everyone’s super supportive of everything so I think honestly, that’s been a lot of my success is having my school support behind me and teammates support behind me,” DeJoy said. “But honestly, I would be really cool to leave that there for somebody else to beat hopefully someday.”

Plus, DeJoy’s light tower power has helped fuel the Warriors to 17 wins, which may be the best feeling of them all.

“The feeling off the bat is great, but the best part is definitely getting the home with all my teammates,” DeJoy said. “They support me so much, and that’s all I could ask for.”

Brookfield will open up tournament play on May 11 at home in the sectional finals against the winner of Kirtland at Rootstown.