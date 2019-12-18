LIVE NOW /
Brookfield outscores Southeast by 10 in 2nd half to post 4th win

At halftime, the game was tied at 26

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield has won 3 of their last 4 after tonight’s 58-48 road victory over Southeast. The Warriors improve to 4-2 as they finish their 5-game win streak.

Connor Stevens led the way for Brookfield with 17 points and compiled 4 assists. Haden Gibson added 14.

Southeast was paced by Thomas Sharish – who scored 16 and sank a trio of three point shots. A trip to Crestwood is up next on Friday for the Pirates.

Brookfield will welcome Liberty on Friday.

