Brookfield notches win #3; Warriors hold off Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield picked up win number three with a 67-59 win over Campbell Friday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Conner Stevens led all scorers with 19 points for the Warriors. Gage Emery added 16 points, while Haden Gibson finished with 15. Isaiah Jones also reached double-figures with 12.

Collin Michaels led the Red Devils with a team-high 18. Kevin Moore added 17 in the setback.

Brookfield improves to 3-1 overall on the season. Campbell remains winless at 0-4 on the campaign.