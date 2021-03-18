Brookfield multi-sport standout makes college choice official

Haden Gibson was a two-time member of the WKBN Big 22 for his efforts on the football field

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield senior Haden Gibson has officially signed with the University of Mount Union Track & Field program.

Gibson competes in the 100M, 200M, 400M and long jump.

He recently placed sixth at the indoor state meet in the 60M.

His junior campaign was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his sophomore season, Gibson was a district qualifier for the long jump and the 400M dash.

Back in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, he was a regional qualifier for the 4x200M relay and a state qualifier in the 4x200M relay indoor.

Gibson was a two-time member of the WKBN Big 22 for his efforts on the football field.