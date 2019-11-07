Brookfield looks forward to playoffs; Blue Tier Year in Review

This Friday, Brookfield plays their first post-season game since 2015

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This Friday, Brookfield will return to the post-season for the first time in four years when they travel to Mogadore to take on the perennial power Wildcats in the Division VI opener. The Warriors won the final AAC Blue Tier title by scoring an average of 46 points per game in their six conference tilts.

Below is the 2019 listing of statistical leaders and records of each school in the Blue Tier.

All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings

x-Brookfield – 6-0 (8-2)

Crestview – 5-1 (5-5)

Champion – 4-2 (7-3)

Campbell Memorial – 2-4 (4-6)

LaBrae – 2-4 (3-7)

Liberty – 2-4 (3-7)

Newton Falls – 0-6 (2-8)

Statistical Leaders

Team Scoring Offense

Brookfield – 40.4

Campbell Memorial – 24.3

Crestview – 23.7

LaBrae – 20.2

Champion – 19.7

Newton Falls – 17.9

Liberty – 15.8

Team Scoring Defense

Brookfield – 17.8

Champion – 17.9

LaBrae – 20.9

Crestview – 21.5

Campbell Memorial – 24.7

Liberty – 31.8

Newton Falls – 34.2

Rushing Yards

1.Devin Carter (LaBrae) – 1474

2.Ethan Powell (Crestview) – 1311

3.Austin Willforth (Champion) – 1162

4.Tyler Briggs (Brookfield) – 951

5.Jamie Melton (Liberty) – 740

Yards per Carry (75 attempts)

1.Devin Carter (LaBrae) – 8.5 (173)

2.Haden Gibson (Brookfield) – 8.3 (86)

3.Tyler Briggs (Brookfield) – 8.2 (116)

4.Ethan Powell (Crestview) – 7.2 (181)

5.Jamie Melton (Liberty) – 6.4 (116)

Touchdowns

1.Devin Carter (LaBrae) – 16

1.Ethan Powell (Crestview) – 16

3.Austin Willforth (Champion) – 13

4.Tyler Briggs (Brookfield) – 12

5.Haden Gibson (Brookfield) – 11

Passing Yards

1.Haden Gibson (Brookfield) – 1953

2.Anthony Cusick (Crestview) – 1482

3.Christian Stores (Campbell Memorial) – 1245

4.Nick Oyster (Newton Falls) – 1125

5.Nick Stahlman (Champion) – 497

Completion Percentage (50 attempts)

1.Haden Gibson (Brookfield) – 61.1% (175)

2.Anthony Cusick (Crestview) – 56.9% (218)

3.Christian Stores (Campbell Memorial) – 54.2% (142)

Touchdowns

1.Haden Gibson (Brookfield) – 24

2.Christian Stores (Campbell Memorial) – 14

3.Nick Oyster (Newton Falls) – 10

Receiving Yards

1.Dakota King (Brookfield) – 751

2.Gage Emery (Brookfield) – 548

3.Adam Honeycutt (Newton Falls) – 543

4.William Hardenbrook (Crestview) – 526

5.Kayvon Moore (Campbell Memorial) – 415

6.Brandon Yanssens (Crestview) – 401

7.Malachi Bannarn (Campbell Memorial) – 399

8.Ryan Logan (Brookfield) – 328

9.Jacob Wright (Newton Falls) – 301

10.Paul Broadrick (Newton Falls) – 292

Receptions

1.Brandon Yanssens (Crestview) – 41

2.Adam Honeycutt (Newton Falls) – 37

3.William Hardenbrook (Crestview) – 36

4.Gage Emery (Brookfield) – 32

5.Paul Broadrick (Newton Falls) – 29

Touchdowns

1.Gage Emery (Brookfield) – 12

2.Dakota King (Brookfield) – 7

3.Adam Honeycutt (Newton Falls) – 6

4.Malachi Bannarn (Campbell Memorial) – 4

4.Kayvon Moore (Campbell Memorial) – 4