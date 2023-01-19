YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Brookfield went on the road Thursday and continued its win streak after taking down conference-foe Liberty 52-42.

View highlights from the game above.

Brookfield had two tied for a team-high 13 points in Sophia Hook and Katie Logan. Katie Gibson would add 9 points and Cailey Wellman scored 7 points with 16 rebounds.

For Liberty, Demi Watson scored a game-high 15 points, with Aailyah Foster also scoring 14 points.

The Leopards drop to 7-6 on the season and 4-3 in conference play.

With their eighth straight win, Brookfield improves to 12-2 with a 7-1 conference record.