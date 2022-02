BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield junior Sophia Hook scored her 1,000th career point in the Warriors’ 51-48 loss to Garfield on Monday night.

Hook finished with 14 points and 5 assists on the night in the setback. Audry Reardon led the Warriors with a team-high 17 points and 4 steals for the Warriors.

Cailey Wellman also reached double-figures with 11 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

Garfield was paced by Jenna Smith who led all scorers with a game-high 28 points.