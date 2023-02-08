LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls missed a three that would have tied the game at the buzzer against Brookfield Wednesday night, falling to the Warriors 53-50.

Watch the video above to see highlights and hear reaction from the game.

“It’s a good win for our kids, man,” says Brookfield head coach Shawn Hammond.

“We haven’t been in this position a long time, 30 years I told them since we’ve had a league title so I’m excited for these guys they played good down the stretch here last several games.”

Brookfield led by 18 points in the second half but the Tigers would rally to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

But the Warriors would regain the lead and survive the late Newton Falls push.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for us to do this,” senior Isaiah Jones says.

“We have been working, practicing our butts off. We just thought we had a redemption of come on being honest this and that’s what we had to do. We knew what we had to do.”

Matteo Fortuna and Donovan Pawlowski each had 17 points while Isaiah Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Alex Pennington had a team-high 15 for Newton Falls.

With the win, Brookfield moves into a four-way tie for first place in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Division with Newton Falls, LaBrae and Campbell.

“Couple other teams happy too, we might get pizza from a couple of them,” Hammond says.

The four teams have one conference game remaining this Friday. Falls will take on Campbell, Brookfield faces Garfield and LaBrae matches with Crestview.