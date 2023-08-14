BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Brookfield High School:
Schedule
Aug. 19 – at Ursuline
Aug. 22 – at Mathews
Aug. 24 – Champion
Aug. 26 – at Heartland Christian
Aug. 29 – at Liberty
Sept. 5 – at LaBrae
Sept. 7 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 12 – Newton Falls
Sept. 14 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Sept. 18 – McDonald
Sept. 19 – at Champion
Sept. 21 – Liberty
Sept. 25 – Springfield
Sept. 26 – at Crestview
Sept. 28 – LaBrae
Oct. 2 – Hubbard
Oct. 3 – Campbell Memorial
Oct. 5 – at Newton Falls
Oct. 10 – Garrettsville Garfield
Oct. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley
Brookfield High School
Nickname: The Warriors
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 614 Bedford Rd, Brookfield Township, OH 44403
