BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Brookfield High School:

Schedule

Aug. 19 – at Ursuline

Aug. 22 – at Mathews

Aug. 24 – Champion

Aug. 26 – at Heartland Christian

Aug. 29 – at Liberty

Sept. 5 – at LaBrae

Sept. 7 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 12 – Newton Falls

Sept. 14 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Sept. 18 – McDonald

Sept. 19 – at Champion

Sept. 21 – Liberty

Sept. 25 – Springfield

Sept. 26 – at Crestview

Sept. 28 – LaBrae

Oct. 2 – Hubbard

Oct. 3 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 5 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 10 – Garrettsville Garfield

Oct. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley

Brookfield High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 614 Bedford Rd, Brookfield Township, OH 44403

