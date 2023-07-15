BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warriors’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 17 – at Pymatuning Valley

• Aug. 21 – Waterloo

• Aug. 24 – at Liberty

• Aug. 28 – Crestview

• Aug. 30 – at Waterloo

• Sept. 6 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 7 – Columbiana

• Sept. 11 – Springfield

• Sept. 13 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 18 – at Champion

• Sept. 20 – Liberty

• Sept. 25 – at Crestview

• Sept. 28 – at Badger

• Oct. 2 – Garrettsville Garfield

• Oct. 4 – at Springfield

• Oct. 9 – at Newton Falls

• Oct. 11 – Champion

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 17 – at Pymatuning Valley

• Aug. 19 – Conneaut

• Aug. 21 – at Mathews

• Aug. 23 – at LaBrae

• Aug. 30 – Heartland Christian

• Sept. 6 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Sept. 11 – Jackson-Milton

• Sept. 13 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 14 – at Heartland Christian

• Sept. 18 – at Champion

• Sept. 20 – Liberty

• Sept. 25 – at Crestview

• Sept. 27 – Waterloo

• Oct. 4 – at Mineral Ridge

• Oct. 5 – at Columbiana

• Oct. 9 – Campbell Memorial

• Oct. 12 – Bristol

Brookfield High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 614 Bedford Rd, Brookfield Township, OH 44403

Stadium location: 900 Judson Rd, Masury, OH 44438

