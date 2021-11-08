Brookfield High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warriors welcome back three starters from last year’s team in David and Donovan Pawlowski, as well as, the team’s leader in scoring (14.1) and rebounding (12.1) Isiah Jones.

“We expect to improve on our record and compete for a conference title,” says coach Shawn Hammond. “The expectation is for several players to compete for minutes and provide us with depth.”

Seniors Josh Solida, TeAndre Craig and TJ Laverty will all have a chance to contribute in a big way as well as juniors Luca Franz, Carter Creed, Ryan Tetrick and AJ Bartolin.

-Brookfield’s season tips off in Vienna against Mathews on November 30.

Brookfield Warriors

Head Coach: Shawn Hammond

2020-21 Record: 10-12 (3-9), 6th place MVAC Grey Tier

Last 5-Year Record: 43-73 (37.1%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 52.8

Scoring Defense: 52.8

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Isiah Jones – 14.1

Rebounding: Isiah Jones – 12.1

Assists: Haden Gibson – 4.8

Steals: Haden Gibson – 3.1

Field Goal Percentage: Isiah Jones – 52.4%

Three-Point Percentage: Josh Solida – 33.3%

Free Throw Percentage: Haden Gibson – 66.0%

2020-21 MVAC Grey Standings (League Records)

Newton Falls – 9-2

Liberty – 8-4

Champion – 6-4

LaBrae – 6-5

Crestview – 6-6

Brookfield – 3-9

Memorial – 1-11

PREVIEW

-Brookfield has failed to register a winning record in each of the last 6 seasons. Their last came in 2014-15 when they finished 16-7. This current streak is coming off of the Warriors have 6 consecutive years of playing winning basketball which included the 2012-13 campaign where they went 21-4.

-The graduation of one of the most consistent players in the county – Haden Gibson – will be tough to replace. Gibson averaged over 10-points and 4-assists per contest in each of the last two years. Haden averaged 4.8 points and 1.9 assists as a freshman in 2017-18.

-The Warriors are set to return lots of talented players including Isiah Jones, Donovan Pawlowski, David Pawlowski and TJ Laverty.

-Jones made a big jump from his freshman year (6.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 55.6% FG) to his sophomore season (14.1 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 52.4% FG).

-The Pawlowski boys were major contributors last season. Donovan scored 13.6 points. David scored 5.5 points. Laverty scored 3.9 points as a junior.

-Brookfield shot just 26.2% last winter from beyond the arc as a team.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Mathews

Dec. 3 – at Hubbard

Dec. 7 – Columbiana

Dec. 11 – Maplewood

Dec. 14 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 17 – at Liberty

Dec. 21 – Crestview

Dec. 30 – Southeast

Jan. 4 – LaBrae

Jan. 7 – at Champion

Jan. 11 – Newton Falls

Jan. 14 – at Garfield

Jan. 18 – at St. John

Jan. 21 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 25 – Liberty

Jan. 28 – at Crestview

Feb. 1 – at LaBrae

Feb. 4 – Champion

Feb. 8 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 11 – Garfield

Feb. 12 – at Southington

Feb. 15 – Heartland Christian