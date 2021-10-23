Brookfield High School Basketball schedules

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Brookfield High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Mathews

Dec. 3 – at Hubbard

Dec. 7 – Columbiana

Dec. 11 – Maplewood

Dec. 14 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 17 – at Liberty

Dec. 21 – Crestview

Dec. 30 – Southeast

Jan. 4 – LaBrae

Jan. 7 – at Champion

Jan. 11 – Newton Falls

Jan. 14 – at Garfield

Jan. 18 – at St. John

Jan. 21 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 25 – Liberty

Jan. 28 – at Crestview

Feb. 1 – at LaBrae

Feb. 4 – Champion

Feb. 8 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 11 – Garfield

Feb. 12 – at Southington

Feb. 15 – Heartland Christian

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Lakeview

Dec. 2 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 4 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 6 – at Springfield

Dec. 9 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 13 – at Liberty

Dec. 16 – Crestview

Dec. 20 – LaBrae

Dec. 23 – Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 28 – vs. John Marshall (Brookfield Holiday Tournament)

Dec. 29 – Brookfield Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3 – at Champion

Jan. 6 – Newton Falls

Jan. 10 – at Garfield

Jan. 13 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 20 – Liberty

Jan. 24 – at Crestview

Jan. 27 – at LaBrae

Jan. 31 – Champion

Feb. 3 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 7 – Garfield

Feb. 10 – at South Range

Brookfield High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 614 Bedford Rd SE, Brookfield, OH 44403

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Brookfield Local Schools website