BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Abby DeJoy homers in Brookfield’s 5-3 win over Champion. Entering the bottom of the fifth, down 1 (3-2), the Lady Warriors scored three runs to push ahead.

DeJoy doubled and homered to drive in four runs. Anna Reichart also finished with a pair of hits for Brookfield.

Miranda Nicholson tossed the complete game for the Lady Warriors as she struck out five and permitted seven hits.

Brookfield will welcome Crestview Saturday.

The loss for the Golden Flashes was their first of the year as they fall to 7-1.

For Champion, Abigail Meadors struck out six in six innings of work.

Junior Morgan Davis finished her night with two hits. Olivia Zigarovich drove in two runs.

Massillon Perry will play Champion Saturday.