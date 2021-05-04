Brookfield golfer named college freshman of the year

Justin Atkinson tied for the team lead in scoring average this season at Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield graduate Justin Atkinson has been named the 2021 Freshman of the Year in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

Atkinson competes at the University of Findlay and tied for the team lead in scoring average this season at 73.04. He also ranks 59th among all NCAA Division II golfers in birdies with 70.

Atkinson was previously named the G-MAC Athlete of the Week after finishing third at the Doc Spragg Invitational in his first collegiate event.

Atkinson was a first-team All-Conference performer all four years at Brookfield high school, a four-time state qualifier, and graduated as class valedictorian. He was also a WYTV Student Athlete of the Week.