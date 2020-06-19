Brookfield golfer headed to Ohio Amateur Championship

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Justin Atkinson has tried to qualify for the Ohio Amateur Championship each of the last 3 years. This year, he made the cut, and he knew it early.

“Oh yea, for sure. I started out playing really well. I started out one under through six,” said Brookfield graduate Justin Atkinson. “The course was playing really difficult so I knew I had to shoot probably 75 or 76 to get in. So after I started out that well I knew I could make a couple mistakes and still get in. So I kind of toned it back a little bit and played it a little safer.”

Atkinson shot a 4 over par, 75 at Brookside Country Club in Canton. With 62 golfers in contention, he finished the day tied for 6th and easily qualified the Championship next month. It’s a four day tournament in Columbus, with cuts after the 2nd and 3rd round.

Atkinson is hoping to play the entire weekend along with the best amateurs in the state because that’s what he’ll face again this fall at the University of Findlay.

“I hope to play really well and just be able to compete with them because these are the people I’m going to be competing against for the next four years,” says Atkinson. “So just hoping to go out there and have some fun and play a good couple rounds.”

Justin Atkinson was a First Team All-State golfer, and 4-time state qualifier at Brookfield high school.