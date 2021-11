CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Sophia Hook scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the first half as the Lady Warriors topped home-standing Lakeview, 43-32. Hook connected on a pair of three-pointers. As a sophomore, she averaged 18.4 points a year ago.

Cailey Wellman added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Brookfield.

For Lakeview, Maggie Pavlansky took team-high honors in points with 12. The Bulldogs will welcome Champion Thursday.