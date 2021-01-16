Brookfield gets to win #6; Hook registers double-double

Sophie Hook scores 25 and hauls down 12 boards

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Sophie Hook’s double-double highlights Brookfield’s 57-42 win over Liberty.

Hook closed out her day with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Audrey Reardon added 11 points while dishing out 5 assists.

Brookfield jumped out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Warriors (6-1) will play host to LaBrae on Monday.

Demi Watson led Liberty with 9 points. Aaliya Foster had 7 also for the Leopards.

Liberty shot 39.1% from the foul line (9-23).

The Leopards will play at Brookfield once again on Thursday.

