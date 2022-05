BROOKFIELD CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield junior Connor Heater has committed to continue his football career at the U.S. Navy Academy.

The offensive/defensive lineman made the official announcement on social media Saturday morning.

Heater chose to attend the U.S. Naval Academy over Eastern Kentucky University, Tiffin University and Notre Dame College.

Last season, Heater was a Division I Northeast Inland All-District first-team selection and All-State honorable mention.