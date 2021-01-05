Brookfield begins 2021 with big win over Edgewood

The Lady Warriors scored at least 16 points in each quarter

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Audrey Reardon and Sophie Hook combined for 39 points as the Brookfield girls basketball team dominated Edgewood 70-27.

Reardon connected on four 3-point baskets while Hook had three 3-point makes. Reardon finished with 20 points and Hook closed out her night with 19. Katie Logan added 11 for the Lady Warriors.

Brookfield (2-0) will play host to Champion on Thursday.

Sidney Melaragno led the way for Edgewood with 10 points.

The Lady Warriors are scheduled to meet Lakeside on Wednesday.

