BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Cailey Wellman and Anna Reichart each scored 10 as Brookfield toppled LaBrae, 48-42. Reichart also finished with 9 rebounds. Sophia Hook tallied 5 points and finished with six assists as the Lady Warriors improve to 12-3 overall.

Next up for Brookfield is a matchup with Champion Monday.

Laura McCoy led all scorers with 19 points for the Lady Vikings. Number 11 knocked down a trio of three-point baskets. Jahnya Dorsey was 1 point shy of reaching double digits as the junior guard closed out her afternoon with 9 points.

LaBrae falls to 10-8 with a matchup in Leavittsburg against Liberty scheduled for Monday.