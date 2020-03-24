Brookfield basketball standout makes college choice

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Basketball standout Becca Litz has made her college choice, officially signing to play for the Thiel Tomcats.

Last season, she averaged 5 points per game for the Warriors. She was also strong on the boards, posting an average of 10.6 rebounds per contest. Litz also averaged 2.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

She helped lead the Warriors to nine wins during the 2019-2020 campaign. In addition, Brookfield made an appearance in the Division IV District Semifinals at Grand Valley High School.