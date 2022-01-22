BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sophia Hook sinks four three-point shots to score 0 in Brookfield’s 55-35 victory over Newton Falls.

Three other Lady Warriors tallied 7 points apiece – Audrey Reardon, Katie Gibson and Mikenzie Jumper.

Brookfield will visit Crestview on Monday.

Shelby Fowler drained nine of 10 free throws to finish with a team-high 13 points for the Lady Tigers. Ashlie Harvey also added a pair of three-point baskets to close out her afternoon with 6 points.

Newton Falls will travel to Liberty to take on the Leopards on Monday.