BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Payton Brook (17) and Briaunna Klingensmith (15) combined for 32 points in Bristol’s 51-26 win over Windham.

Samantha Mansfield also chipped in with 9 points for Bristol.

The Panthers will play at Lordstown on Monday.

The Bombers were led by Mariah Woods’ 13 points, 7 of which were in the fourth quarter.

Southington will play host to Windham on Monday.