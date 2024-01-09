SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia has won two of its last three games following the Bears’ 52-45 victory over Southern.

Carson Brock drained a trio of shots from long distance for a game-high 27 points. Ashbee Merritt added 8 points and Dylan Johns scored 7.

The Bears (3-9) will play at Wellsville.

Yago Alonso tallied 12 points for Southern. Mason Pitts (10 points, 9 rebounds) and Noah Chase (9 points, 16 rebounds) both nearly finished with a double-double.

The Indians will face Columbiana on Friday.