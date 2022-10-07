Skip to content
Broc Lowry
Canfield star wins OHSFCA Art Teynor POY award
Top Broc Lowry Headlines
Canfield quarterback officially bound for Big Ten
Watch as WKBN surprises Big 22 Player of the Year
Local players earn First Team All-State in D3
Canfield community celebrates football team’s win
Lowry leads Canfield to historic win with state title
Canfield punches ticket to state championship game
More Broc Lowry
Local teams thankful for Thanksgiving practices
Player of the Game: Canfield’s Broc Lowry
Lowry, Canfield survive late threat
Watch: Canfield vs. Ursuline high school football
Lowry explodes for 4 TD as Canfield cruises
Watch: One-handed touchdown grab
Lowry, Canfield cruise to win
