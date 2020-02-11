Bristol’s win streak reaches 8; Swiger scores 14 in win over Newbury

Brooklyn Swiger finished with a game-high 14 points

NEWBURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brooklyn Swiger leads Bristol past Newbury for a 43-22 win. Swiger connected on 4 three-pointers to score a game-high 14 points. Brittany Mooney added 9 points for the Lady Panthers.

Newbury’s Holly Hamilton took team-high honors with 10 points. The Black Knights will hit the road on Wednesday to meet Lordstown.

Bristol (16-6) will take their 8-game win streak into their Sectional Semifinal contest against Southington on February 19.

