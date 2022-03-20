HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol girls basketball senior Belle Zirzow was named Trumbull County Player of the Year on Sunday by the Trumbull County Coaches Association.

Watch the video above to hear from Zirzow.

She is just the second player in school history to win the award.

The Panthers standout helped lead Bristol to their first District championship in 25 years and a trip to the Regional Semifinals.

Zirzow averaged a double-double per game with 22.9 points per game with 10 rebounds.

Earlier this season, she became the school’s all-time leading scorer breaking the mark of 1,333 previously held by Alyssa Giesy.