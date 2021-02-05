Bristol topples Edgewood; Church nets 24

Sports

Pymatuning Valley visits Bristol on Saturday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bristol Panthers basketball

Image by Phillip Flores from Pixabay

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Nick Church scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the first half as Bristol improves to 8-2 after their 76-53 win over Edgewood.

Jake Erjavec scored 12 points and dished out 7 assists for the Panthers. Hadyn Mahan nearly had a double-double with 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Mikey Burbach and Jeremy Miller each scored 7 points. Burbach pulled down 9 boards. Miller closed out his night with 9 assists.

A huge Northeastern Athletic Conference tilt looms on Saturday when Pymatuning Valley plays Bristol.

Izaiah Harris tallied 18 points for the Warriors.

Saturday, Edgewood will play at Geneva on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com