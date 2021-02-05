Bristol topples Edgewood; Church nets 24

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Nick Church scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the first half as Bristol improves to 8-2 after their 76-53 win over Edgewood.

Jake Erjavec scored 12 points and dished out 7 assists for the Panthers. Hadyn Mahan nearly had a double-double with 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Mikey Burbach and Jeremy Miller each scored 7 points. Burbach pulled down 9 boards. Miller closed out his night with 9 assists.

A huge Northeastern Athletic Conference tilt looms on Saturday when Pymatuning Valley plays Bristol.

Izaiah Harris tallied 18 points for the Warriors.

Saturday, Edgewood will play at Geneva on Saturday.