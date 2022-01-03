BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol senior Belle Zirzow will continue her academic and athletic career at D’Youville College. Zirzow will join the Saint’s basketball program next season.

Zirzow is already a thousand point scorer at Bristol, averaging over 17 points per game. She is a three-time All-Conference selection and Honorable Mention All-State.

In a release from the school, head girls basketball coach John King said, “Belle has made her mark as one of the best players to ever play in the Bristol girls program. She has been a tremendous asset to the program and our community. We are all extremely proud of her for her signing to be a student athlete at D’Youville.”

D’Youville is a private college in Buffalo, New York. The Saints are a Division II program that competes in the East Coast Conference. The women’s basketball team has won 7 of their first 9 games this season.