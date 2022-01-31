BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bristol girls’ basketball program has outscored its last three opponents by an average of 47 points following its 64-31 win over Pymatuning Valley. The Lady Panthers currently have a perfect NAC record of 11-0 and are 15-3 overall.

Belle Zirzow led Bristol with 23 points. Zirzow has scored 20 points or more in 15 of her 18 games played this season. Brooklyn Swiger connected on a trio of three-point shots and finished with 11. Payton Brook added nine points of her own.

Bristol will travel to Fairport to face the Skippers on Wednesday. Then, return home to take on Mathews on Thursday.

Pymatuning Valley had won its previous seven games before Monday night’s setback. Kali Siembor led the way with nine points.

The Lakers (12-5) will welcome Maplewood on Wednesday.