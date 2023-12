BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol continues its unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season by topping St. John, 71-22, to improve to 3-0 overall.

Jayden Miller led the Panthers with 22 points by making four three-pointers.

Mikey Burbach and Kaiden Kohler added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

The Panthers will return on Tuesday to play at Maplewood.

Aaron Wychock paced the Heralds with 7 points.

On Saturday, St. John will travel to Conneaut.