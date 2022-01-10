BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bristol girls basketball team held Badger to just six second-half points to grab a 66-29 win Monday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Badger trailed 30-23 going into halftime but were outscored 36-6 in the second half by the Panthers.

Belle Zirzo led Bristol with 22 points and 8 rebounds. Payton Brook had 14 and Jaylyn Mullenax added 11 points.

For Badger, Katie Grexa had a team-high 16 points.

With the win, Bristol improves to 8-1 on the year while the Braves drop to 5-6.