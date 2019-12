Bristol is set to take on Pymatuning Valley on Thursday

Belle Zirzow scored 13 in each half

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Sophomore Belle Zirzow went for 26 points as Bristol got by Windham, 53-36, at home. She scored 10 in the second quarter. Brittany Mooney tallied 14 for the Lady Panthers as well.

Zarah Cunningham led the Lady Bombers with 11. Coach Jimie Collins’ group will try and get back on track at Badger on Thursday.

The Panthers (4-2) return to play Pymatuning Valley on Thursday at home.