BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol girls basketball senior Bell Zirzow made history Saturday night, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in the Panthers 44-32 win over Champion.

Watch the video above to see the milestone moment and to hear from Zirzow.

She entered the game just three points shy of breaking the mark of 1,333 previously held by Alyssa Giesy.

Just moments into the game, Zirzow found herself open on the wing and connected on the three to break the record.

She scored a game-high 28 points on the night.

With the win, Bristol improves to 12-1 on the season.